Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi And Daughter Mehr Enjoy Pool Day During Goa Vacation; WATCH

Neha Dhupia welcomed 2022 with her husband Angad Bedi and their kids Mehr and newborn son. The family flew out to Goa to celebrate the new year, and both Neha and Angad have been giving fans a peek into their vacation. Neha Dhupia recently took to her Instagram and shared a video of Angad and their daughter Mehr as they enjoyed their day laying in the pool.

Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi enjoy in the pool with daughter Mehr

Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram and shared a video as she and her husband enjoyed their Goa vacation with their kids. In the video, Angad could be seen tossing their three-year-old daughter Mehr into the air as they all enjoyed in the pool. Meanwhile, Neha was seen holding their newborn son in her arms. As she shared the video, Neha used several hashtags like #baby bedi, #goa, #vacation and many more.

Neha had earlier shared some more pictures from their Goa vacation as they celebrated the New Year 2022. Sharing the porous she wrote, "No regrets, no resolutions only gratitude #bye2021 … be kind 2022." Angad also shared a series of pictures and wrote, "22 ji koi vadhiya khabar lae ke aain!!! Bahaut hua sangharsh!!! Ab baari hai mehnat ke phal ki!!! To all of you out there... stay strong..stay united. Waheguru #happynewyear here is to 2022 #2022."

Meanwhile, Neha and Angad welcomed their second child on October 3, a baby boy. The couple has yet to announce the name of their new born. Angad Bedi had taken to his Instagram to announce the news as he shared a photo from Neha's maternity shoot, and wrote, "BEDIS BOY" is here!!!!!! The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the 'baby' title to the new arrival. Waheguru mehr kare @nehadhupia thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Let's make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now." Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi tied the knot in May 2018 and welcomed their first child, daughter Mehr in November 2018.

Image: Instagram/@nehadhupia