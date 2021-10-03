Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi Blessed With Baby Boy; Aryan Khan Arrested: B-wood Recap For Oct 3

Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi Blessed With Baby Boy, Latter Says 'both Neha & Baby Are Well'

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi recently welcomed their second baby. They are blessed with a baby boy, confirmed Bedi via Instagram. He also praised his wife, Neha, for being a warrior throughout her pregnancy. He added Neha Dhupia and the new baby both are well. Taking to Instagram, Angad Bedi shared a loved-up photo of him and Neha Dhupia. In the picture, the couple was twinning in white t-shirts and blue jeans. Read More.

Kangana Ranaut Shares 'total Fangiri' Moment With Air Force Officers During 'Tejas' Shoot

After basking in the success of her latest political drama Thalaivii, actor Kangana Ranaut has moved on to film Tejas, which will showcase her as a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force. The actor, who actively posts updates and BTS moments from her shoot, recently shared her encounter with the real Indian Air Force officers, which turned her 'herogiri' into a 'total fangiri'. Read More

Aryan Khan Arrested: Who Are Arbaaz Merchant & Munmun Dhamecha Remanded To Police Custody?

In a major crackdown against drugs on October 2, 2021, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a rave party on the Cordelia Cruise ship. Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan along with two others have been arrested in this case. Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra are among those involved in this case. As per NCB, so far 3 grams of Cocaine, 21 grams of Charas, 5 grams MD and 22 MDMA pills have been recovered. Read More.

Anupam Kher Confirms Sooraj Barjatya's 'Oonchai'; Displays Co-star Boman Irani's Skill

27 years ago, Anupam Kher had starred in Sooraj Barjatya's film, Hum Aapke Hain Koun. The actor-filmmaker then worked together in the Shahid Kapoor-Amrita Rao-starrer Vivah in 2006 and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015. As the director geared up to take up his next film, the veteran actor is once again a part of the cast. Though an official confirmation about the movie is yet to be made, the cast seemed to get ready for the shoot. Anupam Kher and Boman Irani have set off for their journey with the movie. Read More.

Hrithik Roshan & Ranbir Kapoor Spotted Together To Discuss Nitesh Tiwari's Next

Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor piqued fans' curiosity after the paparazzi clicked them together, reportedly entering producer Jackky Bhagnani’s office. Speculations were rife about the duo coming together for Bhagnani's upcoming production. However, recent Pinkvilla reports also suggest that the actors were visiting Namit Malhotra’s office to have a discussion around the epic Ramayana, with producer Madhu Mantena and director Nitesh Tiwari. Read More.

Image: Instagram/@angadbedi, Republicworld