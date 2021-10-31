Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi Clock Halloween 2021 With Daughter Mehr And Baby Boy; See Pics

Halloween fever is riding high among Bollywood celebrities, who are going all out with their spooky costumes and 'tick or treat' rituals among other things. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are the latest B'wood couple to jump on the bandwagon and can be seen enjoying the occasion with their daughter Mehr as well as their newborn son. Taking to her Instagram handle, Dhupia uploaded a string of photos showcasing Angad and Mehr clad in similar-looking black and red Dracula outfits.

Mehr donned various avatars, including that of a princess, a pumpkin and a masquerade. Many fans dropped heart and heart-eye emoticons after seeing the little one's adorable moments, with Saba Ali Khan commenting "Mahsha'Allah". Halloween 2021 is also being celebrated with pomp and fervour by celebrities like Virat Kohli, Anushka Shrama and Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu among others.

Neha Dhupia celebrates Halloween 2021 with family

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, October 31, the Roadies Judge can be seen cradling her newborn as Angad Bedi poses with Mehr Dhupia also gave a peek into Mehr dressed in a green princess outfit as well as a pumpkin attire. For the caption, she wrote," Boo … clearly half of us had the time to trick and the rest of us were busy with the treat #halloween #4ofus #DhupiaBedi." Angad also uploaded a reel from their celebrations with echoes of evil laughter as he hugs Mehr. Take a look.

Neha Dhupia has been sharing glimpses of her pregnancy diaries with her followers on social media. From the actor's nervous moments before her delivery to thanking the doctors and healthcare workers for their hospitality, her social media gives fleeting glimpses into the Dhupia-Bedi family.

On the work front, Neha Dhupia was recently seen in Vidyut Jammwal starrer Sanak, which marked its premiere on October 15 on Disney+ Hotstar. Dhupia was seen as ACP Jayati Bhargav trying to save the hostages from a hospital under attack. She will now be seen in the upcoming thriller movie A Thursday. The movie also stars Yami Gautam and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. She has been roped in to play the role of ACP Catherine Alvarez, while Yami will play a playschool teacher who takes 16 children as hostages.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @NEHA DHUPIA)