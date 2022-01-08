Last Updated:

Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi Name Their Son Guriq Singh; Share Adorable Video Of Baby Boy

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, who have not revealed their kids' faces so far, recently announced they have named their son Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their second baby, a boy, in October, last year. Since then, the couple has been treating their fans with some adorable family pictures. While they have not revealed their children's faces so far, they finally announced their baby's name. 

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neha Dhupia recently shared a family picture from their happy day at a swimming pool. In the photo, Neha Dhupia could be seen holding her baby boy while her daughter Mehr was swimming towards her. Sharing the adorable photo, the actor announced she and her husband Angad Bedi have named their second-born Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi. She wrote, "Our baby boy Guriq."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

On the other hand, Angad Bedi shared a super cute video of him playing with his baby boy Guriq. Guriq could be seen wearing a white and yellow outfit. Sharing the video, Angad Bedi wrote, "Guriq singh!!!!! Our lion king @guriqdhupiabedi." He further quipped that people can also call him Bedi Sahaab out of love. He wrote, "pyaar naal you can call him Bedi Sahaab." Singer Harshdeep Kaur reacted to the video and wrote, "Love the name! Satsriakal Guriq Singh ji!" Saba Pataudi and other celebs also sent love to baby Guriq.

A post shared by ANGAD BEDI (@angadbedi)

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi share pictures of their holiday

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neha Dhupia shared a series of family photos. In the pictures, her family could be seen enjoying themselves at a beach. Neha Dhupia's parents also joined them as they bid adieu to 2021. In the caption, the actor wrote, "No regrets, no resolutions only gratitude. bye 2021 … be kind 2022."

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

On Christmas, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi gave away some major family goals along with their kids. The couple and their two children donned matching sets of red and white coloured holiday-themed pyjamas. The 41-year-old dropped some cute pictures of their family and welcomed her fans to their cheerful Christmas celebration. She wrote, "Welcome to our crazy , chaotic , cheerful Christmas... this is all that a girl could wish for and more … thank you Santa, those years of leaving cookies and milk out really worked  #merrychristmas from ours to yours …"

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

