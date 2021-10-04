Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi Welcome Baby Boy; B-town Celebrities Shower Love On Couple

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are celebrating as they recently welcomed their baby boy on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Angad Bedi confirmed the news via Instagram and assured that both Neha and the new baby are well. Since then, warm wishes and love have been showering on the couple. Here is how from Dia Mirza to Ayushmann Khurrana, celebrities sent warm and loving wishes to the couple.

Neha Dhupia and Dia Mirza share a good bond with each other. The two Bollywood divas have been friends for years. As Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their baby boy, Dia Mirza showered them with love. Taking to Instagram stories, Dia Mirza wrote, "Congratulations sweethearts. Sending baby bedi all our love and blessings!"

Mouni Roy sends love to "lil baby boy"

Mouni Roy was all hearts when she heard the news about Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi being blessed with a baby boy. The actor shared the news via IG stories congratulated the couple. She wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to you both. So sooooo bloody thrilled. All my love to the lil baby boy."

Actor Pulkit Samrat also showed the couple with love. In his wish, he wrote how the news was beautiful. He further congratulated the couple and added a series of love and hearts emoticons.

Ayushmann Khurrana's warm wish for Neha and Angad

Ayushmann Khurrana was also happy with the news of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi being blessed with a baby boy. He took to his Instagram stories to share a photo of the couple. In the story, he wrote, "Congratulations you two!" He also added a red heart emoji in the story.

Angad Bedi's announcement

Actor Angad Bedi announced the arrival of his baby boy on October 3. The Pink actor shared a photo with Neha Dhupia from their pregnancy photoshoot. In the caption, he mentioned he and Neha were blessed with a baby boy. He also confirmed both Neha Dhupia and the new baby were doing well. He wrote, ""BEDIS BOY" is here!!!!!! The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the "baby"title to the new arrival. Waheguru mehr kare." "@nehadhupia thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Lets make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now," he added.

