Neha Dhupia Birthday Celebrations; From Cutting A Cake To Making Special Wishes; See Video

Bollywood actor and model Neha Dhupia turns 40 today, on August 27, 2020. The former Miss India pageant winner Neha is marking the special day with her husband and actor Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. Recently, her stylist Gurleen Gambhir shared several videos on her Instagram handle from Neha’s birthday celebrations.

ALSO READ: Neha Dhupia Shares Video Of Daughter Mehr Being Excited For 'No Filter Neha 5'; Watch

Neha Dhupia’s birthday celebration

Neha Dhupia’s stylist Gurleen Gambhir shared adorable videos of the actor celebrating her special day with family. In the first video, stunning Neha Dhupia is seen blowing the birthday candles. The actor can be seen wearing a floral print peach coloured dress. She is all smiles for her special day.

In the other video, the actor is seen cutting the cake with her husband Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr. The footage shows Angad in casual attire with a red t-shirt and white pants, while Mehr looks cute in the adorable dress. The video is captioned with an attractive statement which reads as, “Make A Wish”.

ALSO READ: Angad Bedi Defends Wife Neha Dhupia, Calls Her 'product Of Hard Work' And 'front Runner'

Angad Bedi’s wish for wife

On the occasion of Neha Dhupia’s 40th birthday, Angad Bedi took to his Instagram handle to share a picture where he can be seen biting Neha on her cheeks. The actor wrote, “I love you my fearless no filter girl”. Apart from this, he also shared a series of pictures wishing his wife.

In one of the pictures, Angad can be seen holding her wife by her waist, while she had her arms around him. In the image, Neha looked stunning in a red netted dress. She chose to have a blush makeup with a dark nude lip shade. On the other hand, Angad wore a simple blue shirt. The actor also penned a heartfelt note for his loving wife in the caption.

On the work front

Neha Dhupia is currently hosting the show No Filter Neha. It was in the year 2016 when she hosted the first season of the true-blue Bollywood podcast on the Indian music app Saavn. On this show, she interviews Bollywood celebs, who shares lesser-known facts about their personal lives. The show received positive reviews.

(Image Credits: Gurleen Gambhir IG)

ALSO READ: On Neha Dhupia's Birthday, Check How Well You Know The 'Garam Masala' Actor With This Quiz

ALSO READ: Angad Bedi Shares BTS Video Of His Indoor Photoshoot, Calls It 'new Normal'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.