As 22 February 2022 depicted a palindrome and Ambigram with the date sequence 22.02.2022, Neha Dhupia recently dropped in a delightful series of photos of her and her kids as they celebrated the 2's day together. The actor took to social media and left her fans in awe by unveiling the fun time she spent with her kids.

Neha Dhupia has appeared in many Hindi as well as regional movies namely Minnaram, Qayamat: City Under Threat, Rakht: What If You Can See the Future, Villain, Garam Masala, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Chup Chup Ke, Rama Rama Kya Hai Drama, Phas Gaye Re Obama, De Dana Dan, Hindi Medium, Tumhari Sulu, Ekkees Toppon Ki Salaami, among others. She was recently seen essaying the pivotal role of ACP Catherine Alvarez in the thriller film, A Thursday and garnered tons of love and appreciation for her role. The movie premiered on 17 February 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Neha Dhupia's 2's day with kids

Neha Dhupia recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a bunch of glimpses of herself having a ball with two of her kids. In the first picture, she can be seen lying down on a sheet with his younger kid keeping next to him. She can also be seen pouting towards her daughter, Mehr while trying to give a peck on her cheeks. The other photos depict their fun and playful time with each other with sunshine falling over them. In the caption, she mentioned how she was celebrating 2's day on the date 22.02.2022 with her two most favourite humans. She also wished everyone a happy 2's day.

The caption read, "Happy 2’ s day to us …. With my two most favourite humans 22.2.22 #twosday @mehrdhupiabedi @guriqdhupiabedi" (sic)

Numerous fans took to Neha Dhupia's Instagram post and dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis while depicting how much they loved her photos. On the other hand, even a couple of celebrity artists namely Gaurav Kapur, Saba Ali khan Pataudi took to her Instagram post and dropped in heart emojis while extending their love to her. Take a look at some of the reactions to Neha Dhupia's latest Instagram post.

Image: Instagram/@nehadhupia