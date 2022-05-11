Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia are one of the most loved couples in the industry. From being good friends to becoming life partners for life, Angad and Neha's love story is nothing less than a fairytale. The two tied the knot on May 10, 2018, and since then they have been enjoying marital bliss. The couple is also blessed with two children, Mehr, and Guriq Dhupia Bedi.

On May 10, the much-loved pair ringed into their fourth wedding anniversary. To mark the occasion, the two took to their respective social media spaces and wished each other with special posts. Along with dedicating heartfelt posts to each other, Neha and Angad recently gave fans a sneak peek into their anniversary celebrations.

Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi share glimpses of their anniversary celebrations

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi celebrated their four years of togetherness by going out on a dinner date. On Wednesday, the two took to their Instagram stories and dropped glimpses of the same. Neha in her story shared a picture of her beloved husband, where Angad could be seen sitting in a restaurant wearing a white shirt. There is also a glass of wine on the table in front of him. Sharing the picture, Neha penned a sweet note for him. She wrote, "Date for life @angadbedi."

Angad Bedi on the other hand shared a boomerang of his wife where she is seen doing some hand gestures of the number four hinting at their fourth anniversary. Sharing, the short clip, Angad wrote, "Happy 4…and many more my love @nehadhupia."

Angad Bedi dedicates a special post to his wife Neha on their anniversary

On their anniversary, Angad Bedi shared a special video montage of his marriage rituals with Neha Dhupia. Along with sharing the video, Angad penned a special message for the former beauty queen.

He wrote, "Happy 4 years Mrs Bedi!! 10 th may 2018-2022 chaar saal pehle bundah aandar hoya si.. aaj vi aandar hi hai!! Vyah ton pehlaan paise vi nahi si.. na si kharche.. but then again .. you weren't there..naa si mehr naa si guriq. Sab kuch vadhiya in chaar salaan vich.. bas kharche karo khatt!! 🤣😂 jokes apart you have given me soo much and kept this wonderful home together. Its always the most special feeling spending time with you.. fighting..screaming..crying..its all there!! I know you have my back and i have yours 😋. Lets not plan.. lets be like water and find our own shape and form. Here is to living life to its fullest. Waheguru mehr kare. @nehadhupia"

