Neha Dhupia Celebrates As 'baby Girl' Mehr Turns Two-and-a-half Years Old; View Pics

Celebrity couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's bundle of joy Mehr turned two-and-a-half years old on May 18 and her mother decided to make the day special for the munchkin. On Tuesday, the Roadies Revolution gang leader took to her Instagram handle to give fans a sneak peek into her baby girl's celebration. She also penned a sweet note for her daughter to observe the "big milestone".

Neha Dhupia shared glimpses of her daughter's celebration as she turned two-and-a-half years old. In the first picture, the toddler could be seen relishing some dessert as she sat down on the floor by the bed in a multi-coloured printed frock and matching hair clips with a plate full of chocolate ice cream on her lap. Neha also shared a photograph of her daughter's chocolate cake, which read: "Happy two and a half year baby Mehr".

Along with it, the 40-year-old also penned a lovely wish for her baby girl. The caption of her IG post read, "Two and a half years today ... our baby girl. A little bit (or a lot) of chocolate never hurts... #smalljoys #bigmilestone #babygirl". Neha Dhupia's husband, Angad Bedi also shared the same photos on his Instagram Stories later.

Soon after Neha Dhupia's latest post surfaced on Instagram, hundreds of fans, as well as her celebrity pals such as Sonu Sood, Saba Pataudi and Ramneek Pantal, flocked to the comments section to shower the toddler with immense love. While Sonu went all-hearts, Saba commented, "Love to lil Mehr. Stay safe and blessed." Take a look at some comments below:

Last year, Neha Dhupia had shared a streak of family photos with husband Angad and daughter Mehr on their daughter's second birthday from their trip to the Maldives. Mehr turned two on November 18, 2020. In her heartwarming birthday wish on Mehr's second birthday, Neha had written, "Our little baby girl... may you always be curious, sing even if you don’t know the lyrics, dance like no one is watching, forever be eager to learn, chase butterflies, spread joy wherever you go, light up the room with your adorable smile and roar the loudest caus deep down you will always be our little simbaa! #happybirthday our doll."

