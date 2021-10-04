Neha Dhupia Celebrates The Birth Of Her Son; Says 'You Have Brought Us So Much Joy'

Actor Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram to celebrate the birth of her second child with husband actor Angad Bedi. The duo who got married in 2018 share a daughter, Mehr Dhupia Bedi, 3, and have now welcomed a son on October 3. As the couple announced the jovial news, several fans and the film fraternity showered them with congratulatory wishes.

Neha Dhupia dedicates a post for newborn son

The actor has been showcasing her pregnancy journey on her social media since announcing her second pregnancy. After welcoming her second child, the actor took to her Instagram to share a family picture featuring her husband Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi to dedicate a heartfelt post for her newborn child. Talking about the immense joy they have received since the birth of her son, Neha wrote, ''Oh boy ! ♥️ … you have brought us so much joy …. ♥️♥️♥️ 📸''.

Excited for her, several fans poured in congratulatory messages to celebrate the moment. The comment section was spammed with a string of heart emojis along with good wishes to the Bedi family. Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap also dropped heart emojis to wish the actors on their second child.

More on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's son

Although the couple is yet to announce the name of their second son, they have been updating their fans on social media about welcoming their second child together. Angad Bedi announced the news via his Instagram writing, ''The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the "baby" title to the new arrival. #Bedisboy is here!!!!! Waheguru Mehr Kare @nehadhupia thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Let's make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now'.'

Additionally, he took to his Instagram story to upload a snap of him dancing as he wrote, ''It's a boy!!!!! Bedis boy is here!!!!!". Actors like Dia Mirza, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sophie Choudry, Sunil Grover, Saba Pataudi, and more were quick to congratulate the couple on social media. Known to keep their daughter out of the public eye, fans are now excited for the couple to announce their second child's name.

