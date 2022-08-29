Neha Dhupia Expresses Gratitude For All The 'birthday Love'; Says 'my Heart Is Full'

As Neha Dhupia ringed into her 42nd birthday on August 27, the former beauty queen received immense love from fans, family members as well as her film industry colleagues. Overwhelmed on receiving all the 'birthday love', Neha recently headed to her official social media handle and penned a sweet note expressing her gratitude.

Neha Dhupia pens a gratitude note post her birthday

On Monday, Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo of herself where she is seen sitting on a bicycle while donning a sleeveless white dress. The A Thursday actor is seen posing amidst a beautiful scenic backdrop of a sunset. Sharing the picture, Neha penned a heartfelt note. She wrote, "Thank you for the #birthdaylove … my heart is full … mentally I was on a bicycle by the ocean, watching sunsets 🤩 and physically it was a day at work … n now post a red eye flight and 4 days away from home … the #birthdayblues are real …"

Take a look:

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans took to the comments section and dropped heartfelt comments. One of the users wrote, "Happiest Bday Neha! May the year be full of joys!" Another wrote, "May all your dreams come true and happiness be with you always." Whereas, the rest of the users simply dropped heart emoticons.

Angad Bedi wishes wife Neha Dhupia on birthday with hillarious post

On Saturday, Angad Bedi took to his Instagram handle and shared a monochrome picture of the duo dancing together at a party, with celebrities like Maniesh Paul, Badshah and Abhishek Bachchan appearing in the backdrop. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy birthday my Juicy luicy..Time to put some loose in that luicy. Come back soon we need to spend your money !!! I love you @nehadhupia. "

Take a look:

Image: Instagram@nehadhupia