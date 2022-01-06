Neha Dhupia Extends Love To Kapil Dev On His B'day With Adorable Throwback Pic, See Here

Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram account on Thursday and shared a throwback picture of herself and her family alongside former cricketer Kapil Dev, on the occasion of his birthday. Wishing him a 'year filled with happiness', she extended her heartfelt wishes to the fan-favourite sportsman. Dev has recently been making headlines after the release of 83, which was a film about how he led the Indian Cricket team to victory during the 1983 World Cup.

Neha Dhupia extends her heartfelt wishes to Kapil Dev on his birthday

Neha Dhupia headed to social media on the occasion of Kapil Dev's birthday and posted an adorable picture of herself along with her family and Dev. The picture featured Angad Bedi, the duo's first child Mehr and Kapil Dev along with his wife Romi. The picture saw the gang enjoy a pleasant afternoon together. Neha is seen in a brown top and white palazzo pants, while Kapil Dev wore a white collared t-shirt and posed alongside the family. Amongst the pictures the actor posted on her social media announce, one of them was a candid of Mehr whispering something in Kapil Dev's ear as she shoot on a plastic chair. Mehr and the former cricketer seem to have a great bond, as Neha mentioned in the caption that Kapil shows the youngster videos of his 'cute little cat' on his phone. The caption read, "#happybirthday sir @therealkapildev here’s to a year filled with happiness, having conversations over croissants and you showing our baby girl more videos of your cute little cat 🐈… we love you 💖".

Ranveer Singh also headed to his social media account and wished the legendary sportsman on his special day. Calling him the 'original Sakht Jaan', he extended his best wishes to him. He uploaded a picture from the sets of his latest film 83, in which he takes on the role of Kapil Dev and leads the Indian Cricket team to a glorious victory. The actor mentioned it was an 'honour' to have stepped into his shoes for the film. The caption read, "Happy birthday to the original Sakht Jaan @therealkapildev 🏏 👑 what an honour it’s been embodying your champion spirit on screen!".

Image: Instagram/@therealkapildev/@nehadhupia