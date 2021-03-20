Neha Dhupia Feels Excited To Play A Cop In Her Upcoming Movie; Shares Her Look

As Neha Dhupia has been gearing up for her upcoming movie, A Thursday, she recently posted some interesting glimpses of her from the sets of the movie on social media. She also gave a snazzy sneak peek at her new avatar that she will be portraying in the film. The fans were all thrilled to see her new look, addressing her as a ‘lady boss’ and also added how it was a 'killer' look of her from the movie.

Neha Dhupia’s look from A Thursday

Neha Dhupia recently took to her Instagram handle and posted these photos in which she gave an interesting glimpse of her look from the movie, A Thursday. In the first photo, she can be seen in a cop look wearing a two-piece black coloured suit and paired it with a cool shirt. She can also be seen wearing a pair of snazzy aviators and standing in front of a police car. In the next photo, she shared a candid photo of herself while she was sharing a good laugh with the director of the film, Behzad Khambata. They can both be seen sitting on a blue coloured couch with a stunning background as sunshine fell all over Neha Dhupia.

In the caption, she made a cop alert and stated how she was excited to be playing the role of ACP Catherine Alvarez in A Thursday. She then mentioned the entire cast and crew of the movie in her caption. The moment the fans saw the cop look from Neha Dhupia’s upcoming movie, they were all left stunned. Many of the fans took to Neha Dhupia’s Instagram and mentioned how she looked like a boss lady in her new cop avatar while others stated how she looked extremely stunning. Many others flooded the comment section with hearts and heart-eyed emojis to express their love for her and her upcoming movie. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Neha Dhupia’s new movie look of a cop.

Neha Dhupia’s movies

Some of the famous movies of the actor in which she essayed some of the pivotal roles include Qayamat: City Under Threat, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Garam Masala, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Rama Rama Kya Hai Drama, Singh Is Kinng, Phas Gaye Re Obama, Moh Maya Money, Helicopter Eela, Tumhari Sulu, Qarib Qarib Singlle and numerous others.

