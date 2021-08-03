Neha Dhupia Gets Accompanied By Her 'most Favourite Person' To Work; Netizens React

Neha Dhupia is currently expecting her second child with her husband, Angad Bedi. The actor, who has been working in her pregnancy period, has her "most favourite" person to accompany her on the sets. She recently shared a photo from her makeup room where her four-year-old daughter Mehr joined her and helped her with some makeup chores.

Neha Dhupia's post

Neha Dhupia recently took to her Instagram handle to share a few photos from her makeup room, where she was accompanied by her daughter, Mehr. In one of the videos, Mehr was seen helping Neha Dhupia with her makeup. Neha Dhupia's makeup artist was also seen in the photos. In the caption, the Chupchupke actor mentioned how Mehr is her "most favourite person" as she wrote, "My most favourite 🤩 person in the whole wide world visited our set and was pro at it all from make up to posing to adding to the madness ! I love you, my baby girl, 😍 always by my side ❤️ ( @florianhurel you are in trouble 😉)".

Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani reacted to Neha Dhupia's post and wrote, "What on earth, @nehadhupia? How and when did she get so big!" Neha Dhupia's fans also showered her with love in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, "God bless you", while others dropped heart and fire struck emoticons.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's pregnancy announcement

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia broke the news of their second pregnancy on July 19. Both the actors took to their respective social media handles to share a photo of them with their four-year-old Mehr. Neha Dhupia flaunted her baby bump in a black bodycon dress while Angad Bedi held Mehr in his arms. In the caption, Neha wrote, "Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God. 😇❤️🤰🧿 📸 @prasadnaaik #WaheguruMehrKare." Several celebrities from the entertainment industry congratulated the couple.

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia tied the knot in May 2018. The couple welcomed their firstborn a few months later. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Neha Dhupia revealed she was three months pregnant when Angad Bedi approached her parents to ask for her hand for marriage.

