Neha Dhupia Gets Back To Work, Shares A Video From The Sets; Watch

Neha Dhupia, who had been sharing some posts around her work-from-home outfits lately, seems to have gotten back to the sets to resume shoot. Today, on June 25, the Roadies gang leader took to her Instagram handle to share a video compilation of her recent workday. “Back on set after the second wave,” wrote Neha Dhupia on the Reels video.

Neha Dhupia's Instagram video shows her heading back to the sets

The initial second of the video showcased her journey to her vanity van, while, “all precautions in place,” read the text, on Neha Dhupia's Instagram Reels video. “Feels good yo be back at work … #setlife with @farahkhankunder @castingchhabra @florianhurel,” she wrote in the caption of the post. Neha Dhupia was seen wearing a dark blue outfit in the video and the song Yun Hi Chala Chal was heard playing in the background of it. Additionally, she recorded her co-workers on set, who turned out to be Farah Khan Kunder and Mukesh Chhabra.

Filming of another one of Neha Dhupia's shows

Neha Dhupia's photos and videos, shared on her Instagram stories, revealed the project that she went back to the sets to work on. Judging alongside Farah Khan Kunder and Mukesh Chhabra, Dhupia was filming for the Grand Finale Live of #MadeOnRoposo - The Search For India’s Next Big Creators. Other Instagram stories by the celebrities also revealed the behind-the-scenes fun that Neha and Farah engaged in, during their lunch breaks from work.

Neha Dhupia's work-from-home outfit photos

Only a few days ago, Neha Dhupia's photos on her Instagram had revealed some of the vibrant outfits that she wore while she worked from home. On June 22, Dhupia rocked a super bright orange attire with a pair of nude heels. She wrote, “all dressed up and #workingfromhome,” with an orange fruit emoji. Around mid-June, she had shared another such look of hers as well. “Fringe benefits,” wrote Dhupia, with a winking face emoji. She twirled around in a bright pink and white dress with long black fringes attached to the edges of the loose end of the sleeves, as she happily posed for several photos.

