Neha Dhupia Gets The 'sweetest Surprise Baby Shower'; Exclaims 'baby Mama Loved It'

As Neha Dhupia is expecting her second child with Angad Bedi anytime soon, she was recently thrilled by a surprise baby shower planned by her close ones. She even shared a couple of her photos from the baby shower and mentioned that it was the sweetest surprise ever. She also confessed how she had never been surprised with such a sweet gesture.

A sneak peek at Neha Dhupia’s surprise baby shower

Neha Dhupia recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a bunch of cute photos from her baby shower. In the first photo, she can be seen posing with all her close ones who planned her surprise baby shower. As Soha Ali Khan shares a close bond with Neha Dhupia, even she became a part of the bash. In the next two pictures, she added pictures of her cute customised cake along with other delicacies arranged for the party.

In the caption, Neha Dhupia wrote about how surprised she was and added how much she loved them all. She even urged them to at least give a hint before surprising her. She wrote, “I had no idea today’s day would pan out like this … the sweetest “surprise” baby shower …. I have to say girls you caught your khufiya Dhupia totally off Gaurd… Followed by an evening with our favourite massis in the making. I love you all loads … agali baar surprise ke pehle thoda bata dena … here’s to the ones who made it and the ones we missed … all my love , always.” (sic)

Many of her fans took to the comment section and showered tons of hearts and heart-eyed emojis to express their love for her. Some of them also congratulated her for the second baby and hoped for her to stay safe and happy. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Neha Dhupia’s Instagram post.

Neha Dhupia also added another post in which she shared some more photos from her baby shower. She added pictures of her parents, her husband, Angad Bedi, as well as her daughter, Mehr. In the caption, she wrote, “The sweetest surprise …. The warmest and most wonderful afternoon … honest confession I have never ever been surprised … never!!!! This one was worth the wait … baby mama loved it …. Uff!” (sic). In another one, she added some adorable pictures of herself while sharing some cute moments with her husband, Angad Bedi. Take a look-

IMAGE: NEHA DHUPIA INSTAGRAM