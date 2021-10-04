Neha Dhupia Has A Baby Boy, Manoj Bajpayee Remembers Father: Bollywood Recap For Oct 4

Neha Dhupia Celebrates The Birth Of Her Son; Says 'You Have Brought Us So Much Joy'

Actor Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram to celebrate the birth of her second child with husband actor Angad Bedi. The duo who got married in 2018 share a daughter, Mehr Dhupia Bedi, 3, and have now welcomed a son on October 3. As the couple announced the jovial news, several fans and the film fraternity showered them with congratulatory wishes. Read More.

Manoj Bajpayee Remembers Late Father, Calls Him 'Sole Support' In Heartfelt Note

Manoj Bajpayee's father, Radhakant Bajpayee, left for heavenly abode on October 3 morning due to prolonged illness. Reportedly, the actor's father was in critical condition for the past few days. The actor’s late father was 83 when he breathed his last in Delhi. The actor, who was in Kerala shooting for his new project, rushed to Delhi immediately to perform his father's last rites, said Manoj Bajpayee's spokesperson, reported news agency PTI. Now after his demise, the actor took to Twitter and thanked all his fans and followers who sent their prayers and love on the sad demise of his father. Read More.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Upcoming Drama Heeramandi Opposed By Pak Actor; Netizens Hit Back

As ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali gears up to narrate the story of Lahore’s red light area, Heera Mandi, in the mega-series Heeramandi, Pakistan actor Ushna Shah raised objections. The actor took to Twitter and showed her displeasure over the web drama and called it ‘appropriation.’ She further mentioned that ‘mimicking the culture of Pakistan’ will make the project lose ‘authenticity’. Soon after her series of posts, the netizens were quick to back the director and share their hot takes on the same. Read More.

Arjun Kapoor Reveals How 'Ek Villain' Is Returning In A Mystery Thriller

Actor Arjun Kapoor gave a sneak peek into the ongoing shooting of his upcoming film Ek Villain Returns, revealing how the mystery story is returning to the screen. After the success of the 2014 romantic thriller Ek Villain, the Mohit Suri directorial is back with its sequel Ek Villain Returns. The film features Disha Patani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles. Read More.

Vidyut Jammwal On Completing 10 Years In Cinema: 'Living The Dream Of An Average Indian'

Actor Vidyut Jammwal, who is all geared up for his upcoming action-thriller Sanak-Hope Under Seige, has clocked a decade in the film industry recently. Known for performing high octane stunts onscreen, the actor said that the journey so far has been great while noting that his self-belief has helped him more than hard work. Read More.

Image: Twitter/@JournalistRafi/@NehaDhupia