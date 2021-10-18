Neha Dhupia Jokes About Being Pregnant Ever Since She Met Husband Angad Bedi

Neha Dhupia, earlier this month welcomed her second child, a baby boy with her husband Angad Bedi. The actor in a recent interview joked that she has been pregnant ever since she has known her husband. The two tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2018 and are parents of two, a daughter Mehr, who will turn three next month and a son.

Neha Dhupia says Angad Bedi won't recognise without baby bump

Neha Dhupia in an interview with Mashable India joked about being pregnant ever since she met her husband Angad Bedi. Dhupia said that she feels like she has been pregnant ever since she met Angad and added that maybe he won't recognise her without a baby bump.

The couple welcome their second child on October 3, Angad took to his Instagram to announced the news as he shared a photo from Neha’s maternity shoot, and said wrote, "BEDIS BOY" is here!!!!!! The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the 'baby' title to the new arrival. Waheguru mehr kare @nehadhupia thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Let's make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now."

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi tried the knot in May 2018 and welcomed their first child together in November 2018. Angad had earlier, on Neha’s podcast #NoFilterNeha revealed that she had gotten pregnant before their wedding.

Neha Dhupia to star opposite Vidyut Jammwal in 'Sanak'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhupia was recently seen in the action thriller film Sanak alongside Vidyut Jammwal, Rukmini Maitra, and Chandan Roy Sanyal in the lead roles. Thanking the team of Sanak, the actor had taken to her Instagram and wrote, "A- team … or should I say team ‘S’ … thank you for making me a part of #sanak … big ups to you @kanishk.varma … you have a great future and it’s bloody bright! All the best bud!!! Big cheers to the team… you know who you all are, and you all are loved, truly."

Dhupia will next be seen in the upcoming thriller movie A Thursday. The movie also stars Yami Gautam and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. She has been roped in to play the role of ACP Catherine Alvarez, while Yami will play the role of a playschool teacher who takes 16 children as hostages.

(Image: Instagram/@nehadhupia)