Neha Dhupia Mourns Raj Kaushal's Death, Says 'I’m Shaken Up In Shock And Disbelief'

In an unfortunate turn of events, actor Mandira Bedi’s husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal has passed away on Wednesday, June 30. The Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi director succumbed due to heart failure. Upon receiving the tragic news, many celebs have extended their support to Mandira Bedi. Roadies gang leader Neha Dhupia, who is one of the close friends of Raj, took to her Instagram profile to pen down an emotional note bidding her goodbyes to her friend.

Neha Dhupia mourns death of Raj Kaushal

In the tribute shared by Neha, the actor travelled down memory lane and posted one of her special memories alongside Raj. The group photo appears to be taken at a friend's get-together. Many known faces including Mandira Bedi, Zaheer Khan, Angad Bedi, and others can be seen smiling brightly as the camera captured them.

Expressing her grief, Neha enunciated, “Raj, we took this picture to create more and more memories… can’t believe you are nt with us anymore … Mandira , my strong strong girl, I am at a loss of words. My heart belongs to Vir and Tara… I’m shaken up and in shock and disbelief as I write this, RIP Raj”. Take a look at it below:

Even close friend Rohit Roy, took to Instagram, to share a lengthy tribute for his dear friend. Sharing a throwback photo of the two, Rohit said, “One of the nicest guys you could ever have met… and if u were lucky, u could have called him your friend… and just like that, he’s gone, even without saying good bye too numb with grief and shock to react… This is not fair, just not fair”.

He continued, “Raj, my friend, my brother… keep spreading the cheer where ever your next abode is… Knowing your penchant for good homes, I am sure you are looking for a good spot in heaven RIGHT NOW! We all loved you dearly and you know that … unfortunately, we kept saying next week next week and that week never came See you on the other side my bro….Till we raise hell again, REST IN PEACE”.

(Image: Neha Dhupia & Mandira Bedi Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.