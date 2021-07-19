Neha Dhupia On Difficulties During Second Pregnancy: 'It Was A Lot That We Went Through'

Actor Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi broke news to their fans about their second pregnancy on July 19, Monday. Neha, who is a mother to a beautiful daughter Mehr, recently opened up about her second pregnancy and the roller coaster journey that she has been going through. She even spoke about managing things all alone after Angad Bedi tested COVID in the initial months of her pregnancy.

Neha Dhupia opens up about facing difficulties in second pregnancy

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she shared her views on the difficult journey. Neha recalled that calling it ‘hard’ will be an ‘understatement.’ She confessed ‘going through a lot.’ She said that it was hard to see someone around getting infected with COVID-19 and it was even harder for her after knowing the fact that she was pregnant. She revealed that it was Angad who kept her sane and positive during those days.



The couple had announced the pregnancy in a beautiful post on Instagram. Both shared a similar picture on their respective handles while announcing the good news. The 40-year-old confessed that there was a bundle of things that she’d want to do differently this time when she thought of becoming a mother. Her daughter, Mehr was born in November 2018. Neha opined that she had ‘fewer questions’ with second pregnancy because she knew its beats of it and how the body reacts to such changes. She always tries to compare it with her first pregnancy; however, the lockdown period was very tedious for her. Neha is due in October.

In such uncertain times, Neha shared that they are being cautious enough while celebrating the big news. They are staying indoors, making most of the time with Mehr, and preparing her for the newborn. When she was asked about Angad’s reaction to the good news, Neha laughed and said that he was really excited to know about it. She revealed that the Mumbhai actor was amazed, amused, and happy. Both looked at each other and realized that this is what they had wanted.



While announcing the good news, Neha took to Instagram and wrote, “Took us 2 days to come with a caption...The best one we could think of was ... Thank you, God. #WaheguruMehrKare.” Angad on the other hand wrote, “New Home production coming soon...Waheguru Mehr kare."

IMAGE: NEHADHUPIA/Instagram



