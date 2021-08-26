Neha Dhupia Opens Up About Working During Third Trimester, Says 'if I Can, Others Can Too'

Neha Dhupia is expecting her second child with her husband, Angad Bedi. The actor is currently in her third trimester and is continuously working. In a recent interview, the actor revealed how working in the third trimester is not easy. However, she does not want to stop working, hoping for bringing about a change in the industry. Moreover, the actor also hopes for more opportunities to work for pregnant women.

Neha Dhupia opens up about working in her third trimester

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Neha Dhupia opened up about working in her third trimester. The actor revealed it has been hard for her to work in COVID times and during her third trimester. However, she continued working to prove what pregnant women are capable of doing. The actor highlighted how women are often forced to choose between their personal and professional life. She hoped if she can bring a balance in her work and private life, it might open the doors of change in the industry. She also hoped for more roles for pregnant women in the industry. Neha also has a daughter named Mehr with Angad Bedi.

Talking about choosing between pregnancy and career, the actor said why a woman needs to take a sabbatical when pregnant. The 40-year-old said how taking a step back in one's career from the place that person left can be stressful. She also stressed how women should not be deprived of her professional side even if she is pregnant.

Neha Dhupia's new look from her upcoming film

Neha Dhupia is all set to play the role of a pregnant cop in the upcoming film A Thursday. Sharing her look from the film, the actor wrote, "Bridging the gap between real and reel life 🤰 thank you @behzu @rsvpmovies @ronnie.screwvala @pashanjal @bluemonkey_film @hasanainhooda for giving me all the support and believing in us 🤰 this ones for all the mamas in the making … we make us stronger ❤️." In the photo, the actor wore a grey top and an olive green coloured jacket. The actor completed her look with light makeup, pair of sunglasses and her hair tied in a bun. The film will also star Yami Gautam, Atul Kulkarni, Maya Sarao and Dimple Kapadia.

IMAGE: NEHA DHUPIA'S INSTAGRAM