Neha Dhupia Pens Emotional Note For Her Old Home: It Saw My Success And Heart Breaks

Neha Dhupia recently moved into her new house after leaving her old "home". The actress penned an emotional note for her home where she lived for almost 19 years of her life. She shared a series of photos of the precious moments she spent there.

Neha took to social media and expressed her thoughts after leaving her home. In one of the photos, she is seen posing with her husband Angad Bedi. In another photo, she is seen posing with her parents in front of her house's main gate. In the third photo, her children Mehr and Guriq could be seen hanging onto her while she was working out. The fourth photo gives a glimpse of her baby shower. In the fifth photo, Angad could be seen playing with his kids. One of the photos features former cricketer Yuvraj Singh. The last photo features the actress along with Angad and their little munchkin Mehr.

Sharing the post on Instagram, she wrote, "05.04.2004 - 30.04.2023 -Title - “Home” Yes it’s a true story … a place I called home for almost 19 years of my life … saying good bye was just the hardest …I still remember as a 23 year old as soon as I walked into this little house I knew I would call it mine forever.. and we did stick to that promise . All I’m doing now is going away for a little bit jus so that we both get a little breathing space. It’s been just a day and gosh I miss it so much already …Every room , every side , Every wall , every nook , every corner has a story to tell … this place I called home saw me grow , laugh , cry , scream from rooftops literally n figuratively." (sic)

"From my first piece of slightest success to my heart breaks to those crazy games nights and those gorgeous Diwali lights and my obsession with multiple things that I would hoard it just embraced everyone and everything with love and positivity and a view to write “home” about. My crazy casting calls to my endless fittings to my evenings with friends and my midnight munchies and those occasional lovers tiffs to many unreasonable conversations with my team I never ever wanted to be anywhere else but home. No complaints as I sit and write this in a brand new home with a promise of brand new beginnings but I feel there will be no bigger and more adventurous story to tell in my life than my time spent there," Neha added. (sic)

'These walls welcomed me home'

In her long note, Neha Dhupia shared how the walls of her old home welcomed her home after spending a long day outside. She further shared that her home welcomed he husband Angad Bedi and her babies. She wrote, "These walls welcomed me home after a long day and sometimes kept me home endlessly with the hope of having long days … this home welcomed our love and our babies and I would have wanted any other corner to keep our cot than by the view of the famous mango tree …"

"I would not want any room to be occupied by my parents and family and friends each time They visited than they did and I could not have asked for a better set of neighbours and friends in the building ( very little chatter but we always knew we were there for each other ) I miss , I miss , I miss it all …For the ones who know , it’s a life stage crossed and onto the next one…( also our little love nest had way more memories than just these wonderful photos .. wish I could share all. Going to set up our gorgeous new home..Bye," she concluded.