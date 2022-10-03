Neha Dhupia Pens Special Message For Son Guriq On 1st Birthday, 'You Taught Mama How...'

Actor Neha Dhupia penned a special message for her son Guriq on the little one's first birthday. To commemorate the special day, she shared a bunch of adorable pictures with the birthday boy while sharing that he has brought immense happiness in her life with her husband Angad Bedi.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their second child in October 2021 and named their son Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi. The couple got married in May 2018, in a private ceremony, and welcomed their first child Mehr in November that year.

Neha Dhupia pens birthday greetings for son Guriq

On her son Guriq's first birthday, Neha shared a bunch of beautiful pictures from her intimate moments with the little one. In one of the pictures, which appears to be from their exotic vacation, the Tumhari Sulu star can be seen playing with her son. The other pictures also showed the two sharing cute moments together.

While extending her wishes on the special day, Neha wrote, "Happy first birthday our sunshine boy… You taught your mama how to love to and back twice over … my heart that’s so full right now, belongs to you today and every day… rushing back after this post to do what I do best, smother you with kisses and listen to your contagious laugh."

From their getaways to celebrating the festival together, the couple is often seen sharing family pictures. Meanwhile, recently during a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Neha Dhupia spoke about parenting and stated how parents’ expectations of their kids should be narrowed down to the fact that one cannot have kids only because one wants them to live their dream. Stating further, she mentioned how parents should give their kids a great value system and revealed that they too were trying to do the same with their daughter Mehr.

Moreover, Neha Dhupia also gave a message to the mothers who were suffering from mom guilt and stated that they need to have time for themselves. She went on to reflect on how there was a weird chemical that releases in her brain every time she goes to work leaving her kids home.