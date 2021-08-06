Neha Dhupia Posts About Pregnancy Dilemma On Her Social Media; See Pictures

Actor Neha Dhupia took to Instagram on Friday, August 6, and posted about her pregnancy dilemma. She is expecting her second child with her husband and actor Angad Bedi. She posted 2 pictures of herself on her Instagram handle and wrote, "somewhere between wanting time to standstill and waiting for it fly by".

Dhupia had donned on a bodycon outfit. Fans dropped a number of red heart emojis in the comments section of her social media post. Dhupia also shared the same image and caption on her Twitter handle. Last month, the couple had announced the pregnancy on Dhupia’s Instagram handle. They had posted a picture of them holding their daughter and Dhupia with her hand on the baby bump. The post was captioned as, “Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God. 😇❤️🤰🧿 📸 @prasadnaaik #WaheguruMehrKare”. The fans had flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages and heart emojis then too.

Neha Dhupia’s husband, Angad Bedi had recently also shared a picture of the actress doing Yoga during her pregnancy. She herself posted time lapse videos of her working out as well and wrote, “They say that everything that you have been practising before your pregnancy is something you should continue with, for the 9 months too. Yoga and meditation is a form of exercise I have doing for almost 20 years”. She added in her next tweet, “Ofcourse the body responds very differently now, but staying fit and active is something I would advocate all through. The asanas are very different when you are practising pre natal yoga and must be done under guidance. I have been guided by @rohitflowyoga ”. She had also shared a tweet about her pregnancy 2 days ago saying, “Oh hello there refrigerator!!! … 5 am munches while the house is asleep … call it late night snack or early breakfast … I call pregnancy ” She has been very vocal on the topic of breastfeeding recently for World Breast Feeding Week. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi had welcomed daughter Mehr in November 2018. Earlier that year, they had gotten married in the month of May.

They say that everything that you have been practising before your pregnancy 🤰 is something you should continue with, for the 9 months too. Yoga and meditation is a form of exercise I have doing for almost 20 years. pic.twitter.com/PQFLfPACzE — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) July 27, 2021

