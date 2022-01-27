Neha Dhupia Posts Adorable Video With Son Guriq From Goa Vacation Diaries; Watch

Neha Dhupia is quite active on the social media platform. She often treats her fans with glimpses of her life and her family including her husband Angad Bedi, daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi and her newborn baby Guriq Dhupia Bedi. The actress is currently embracing motherhood and she often shares glimpses of the baby. Recently, she treated her fans with an adorable video of her little munchkin Guriq from her Goa vacation diaries.

Neha Dhupia shares adorable video with son Guriq from Goa vacation

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neha shared a video in which the celeb mom is seen spending quality time with her son. Further, Neha is seen planting a kiss on the forehead of her 'little one'.In the video, the former beauty queen donned in a black dress with red coloured printed flowers on it. Sharing the video Neha captioned the post as "evenings like this @guriqdhupiabedi #goa #reelitfeelit #reels #trending @nupurkanoi "

Here take a look at Neha Dhupia's recent post:

As soon as the adorable video surfaced online, netizens quickly reacted and flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments. One of the users wrote "so cute," while the other user wrote "The best cuddles".While the rest of the users simply dropped heart-eyed emojis in the comments section. A few days back, Neha also shared a video of giving a foot massage to her son and netizens can't keep calm.

Neha Dhupia’s son Guriq Dhupia Bedi enjoys a foot massage from mom

In the video, we can see Guriq Dhupia Bedi’s tiny feet. Neha is playing with her baby boy’s feet as she is trying to give him a foot massage.Sharing the video, the actress captioned the post as "Guess who loves a great #footmassage … @guriqdhupiabedi ❤️ #reels #reelsinstagram #reelitfeelit #goa #beachlife @angadbedi #angadbedi #nehadhupia"

Take a look at the post :

For the unversed, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony in 2018. The same year, in November, the couple welcomed their first baby Mehr. On October 3, 2021, Neha and Angad were blessed with their second child, Guriq.

Neha Dhupia's upcoming projects

On the work front, Neha Dhupia was last seen in the 2021 film Sanak alongside Vidyut Jammwal and Rukmini Maitra. The action-thriller film premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. She will be next seen in MTV's famous youth-based tv reality show Roadies.

Image: Instagram@nehadhupia