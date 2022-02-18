Neha Dhupia Reveals How She And Angad Bedi Maintain Balance Between Work & Kids

Neha Dhupia's recently released hostage drama A Thursday has received an overwhelming response from the audience, particularly for the outstanding performances of the ensemble cast as well as the gripping plotline. The actor has been garnering a lot of appreciation for her role as a pregnant cop, Catherine Alvarez. Neha's power-packed performance has stunned everyone.

With the actor riding high on the success of her latest release, she recently spilled beans on how she manages her work and family. She often shares glimpses of her life and her family including her husband Angad Bedi, daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi and her newborn baby Guriq Dhupia Bedi. Recently, the former beauty queen revealed how she and her husband Angad Bedi manages to maintain a balance between their work commitments and their kids.

Neha Dhupia opens up how she manages her kids and work

In a recent chat with Hindustan times, actor Neha Dhupia reveals how she and her husband Angad Bedi manage their work commitments along with taking care of her kids. Opening up to which she says-

“We do not fight over babysitting duties, because we were never people who were extremely conscious of routine. We do not fight, but we try to work our schedules around and it is very tough to manage when you have two kids and also jobs where you do not have a routine. Of course, we can't move dates for a film but we can ask that we would prefer a Monday shoot instead of Sunday for an ad.”

She further opens up on how despite their busy work schedule they take out time for their kids. From Saturday morning to Sunday evening, they try to spend most of their time with their kids.

More about Neha's latest release A Thursday

A Thursday includes a prominent cast of actors that includes Yami Gautam, Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia, Raj Sharma, Maya Sarao, Karanvir Sharma, KalyaneeMulay and others. The movie showcases Yami in a fierce avatar, as she holds a couple of schoolgoing kids hostages and puts forth various demands in front of the Mumbai Police as they try to rescue the children. Directed and co-written by Behzad Khambata, the movie is premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on 17 February 2022.

