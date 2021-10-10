Neha Dhupia Reveals Son’s Face For The First Time, Thanks Doctor Post Delivery; Check Post

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi recently welcomed their second child into the world and were over the moon when they found out they had a son. Calling him 'Bedis boy', Angad broke the news to his fans and followers and congratulatory messages began to pour in for the happy couple.

Neha Dhupia is now home with her little bundle of joy and revealed his face in her latest Instagram post, as she thanked the doctors and other staff members of the hospital for taking care of her and the baby.

Neha Dhupia reveals newborn son's face for the first time

The birth of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's son created a buzz on the internet. Following this, the actor recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her son's face for the first time along with a series of pictures from the hospital with her doctor and husband Angad Bedi. The post was dedicated to the hospital and the doctors who helped her during the course of her pregnancy. The picture that reveals the duo's newborn son's face is the last one in the slideshow of pictures Neha uploaded on Sunday. In the picture, she can be seen carrying her son in her arms, as he is wrapped up in a green cloth. She is also seen holding her daughter, Mehr, as Angad stands beside her. The picture seems to be clicked as the family returned home from the hospital, with the door of their home open behind them.

See the adorable picture here -

Neha thanked the doctors and other staff members at the hospital for looking after her and her son. She wrote to her Gynecologist, "The first set of hands to touch our baby … the first set of ears to hear his heartbeat, the first voice that would calm me down everytime I was anxious or in pain". She also thanked her for looking after her 'through the long nights pre and post natal'. Neha also recalled that the doctor cracked jokes in the delivery room so she would not feel her contractions or pain. She also revealed that she had both her children at the same hospital and was in the 'safest and strongest hands'.

Image: Instagram/@angadbedi