Neha Dhupia Says Sania Mirza's Retirement Left 'a Lump' In Heart, Calls Her 'unstoppable'

Ace tennis player Sania Mirza recently announced her retirement. Many celebrities and their friends have been extending their support to the athlete. Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia has also come out in order to support her friend, Sania Mirza. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Neha Dhupia called her friend, 'unstoppable' ever since she first picked up the racquet. She also praised her on how she came back stronger after embracing motherhood.

Neha Dhupia reacts to Sania Mirza retirement plans

In her conversation with Hindustan Times, Neha Dhupia said that one can 'never lose their star players'. She said that Sania has made the biggest contribution to Indian tennis and somebody who won Grand Slams, is also especially for women's tennis and women in international sports. She said that one cannot restrict her accolades to just tennis, 'she has inspired one too many'. She also confessed that she had a 'lump' in her heart when she got to know about Sania's decision to retire.

Getting emotional in her interview with the outlet, Neha said when one sees your friend and 'an international star-making announcements like these', 'one does feel this way because of how much they have achieved'. She further called her 'unstoppable' and praised how she came back stronger after becoming a mother.

She added that Sania has inspired people in many ways and that she is proud to call her a friend. Neha also mentioned that she gets worried for her son's health too in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. She said that Sania has taken the 'best suited' decision for what she is going through right now and that she will never make any 'faulty choices'.

Sania Mirza announces retirement plans

Mirza began playing tennis professionally in 2003, and since then, the Hyderabadi has won six Grand Slam doubles titles. In 2007, the former World No. 1 in doubles also reached the 27th position in the singles rankings, becoming the first female Indian player to reach the top 100 in the singles rankings.

"I’ve decided this will be my last year playing tennis at the top. I’m taking it week by week, not sure if I can last the season, but I want to. My body is wearing down and the recovery is taking much longer than before since I have grown old. I also have a 3-year-old son whom I can't put at risk every time I tour. My knee was hurting even today but I am not saying that's the reason for our defeat," Mirza told reporters after losing the first round of the women's doubles event in Melbourne.

