Neha Dhupia Shares Adorable Pic With Son Guriq As She Celebrates 6 Months Of His Birth

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia posted a lovely photo of herself and her son Guriq on Instagram. The actor just shared a photo with her son, with whom she is celebrating his six-month birthday.

The Roadies judge took to her Instagram to share her happiness and wrote a beautiful caption along with the picture. She wrote, ”Many moods of the magic and the madness … we love you our baby boy @guriqdhupiabedi , thank you for coming into our lives … half a year today #halfbirthday 🍰 👦 🏏 @angadbedi @mehrdhupiabedi #location 👆 his dadoos study !

Angad Bedi, her husband, was also tagged in the post. The actor's admirers and well-wishers swamped the comments section of the post with pleasantries as soon as she shared the photo on Instagram. "Best mom and son duo," one person wrote in red with a heart emoji. "Wishing you a happy half-birthday, little man!" "They grow up really fast!" commented another user.

Neha shares news on Twitter

After a few minutes, the actress took to Instagram to announce the news, she also took to Twitter to spread the news to her fans. She shared four photos with the same text, all of which showed her laughing and having the happiest Mumma moment with her 6-month-old baby.

Many moods of the magic and the madness … we love you our baby boy @guriqdhupiabedi , thank you for coming into our lives … half a year today #halfbirthday 🍰 👦 🏏 @angadbedi @mehrdhupiabedi #location 👆 his dadoos study ! 🏏😍 📖 pic.twitter.com/SWKXtMSKij — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) April 3, 2022

Neha’s love for social media

Neha Dhupia is a master of social media. She keeps her admirers up to date on her family's fun activities. She recently uploaded a photo on Instagram of herself enjoying Sunday with her children Mehr and Guriq, as well as her husband, Angad Bedi. "#Sunday," she added as a caption.

For a long time, Neha Dhupia has been speaking her thoughts and defying prejudices. The actress has been outspoken about a number of issues concerning women and motherhood. She claims it all began when she was a little older and realised that being herself brought her the most delight. She has fully embraced and is unapologetically herself, from shooting A Thursday when heavily pregnant with her second kid to walking the runway for a plus-size business at a fashion show. The former Miss India was in Delhi recently to be the show-stopper for aLL Plus size stores at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, which honours men and women of all shapes and sizes.