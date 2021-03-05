Neha Dhupia Shares Candid Pic With Husband Angad And Daughter Mehr, Calls Them 'My World'

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia often shares pictures of her family on social media. Neha and her husband Angad often take short trips with their daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi or are often spotted around the city together. Neha Dhupia recently took Instagram to share another adorable family picture. While Angad took a selfie, Neha Dhupia and her daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi posed candidly for the picture.

Neha Dhupia shares a picture with her world

Actor Neha Dhupia took to Instagram to share a picture with her husband Angad Bedi and their daughter Mehr. Angad Bedi was seen in a casual blue t-shirt in the picture while Neha Dhupia was dressed in a bright yellow maxi dress. Neha and Angad's daughter was dressed in a cute top and shorts. In the caption, Neha Dhupia wrote, "My ðŸŒ ..."(sic).

Netizens gave an instant reaction to Neha Dhupia's Instagram picture. While many of her followers left emojis under her adorable picture, several others left cute comments. An Instagram user wrote, "Cute Family", while another wrote, "Family No 1". Neha Dhupia's husband Angad Bedi also left a comment under Neha's picture, "You are my ðŸ—º @nehadhupia â¤ï¸â¤ï¸"(sic). Popular Bollywood celebrity Gul Panag also left a comment under Neha's family picture.

Check out Neha Dhupia's family photos

On the occasion of New Year's eve, Neha had shared a picture of her family watching the sunset together. In the caption, Neha Dhupia mentioned that the year 2020 taught them how to love without fear. Another time when Neha and her family travelled to a resort, she shared pictures of their wonderful weekend there. Neha and her family also visited the Maldives last year and shared pictures of them posing candidly, with the most gorgeous backdrops.

Professionally, Neha Dhupia was last seen in the Bollywood film Helicopter Eela, in which she portrayed the role of a radio jockey. Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the film also starred Kajol in the lead role. Neha Dhupia also featured in a short film Devi, along with actors Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashaswini Dayama, Sandhya Mhatre, and Rama Joshi.

