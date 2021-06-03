Neha Dhupia Shares How Daughter Mehr Preferred 'mama's Hands And Daddy's Face' For Her Art

Actor Neha Dhupia has recently shared two pictures on her Instagram, one in which her palm is painted blue and in the other one, her husband, Angad Bedi’s face is painted red. Along with the pictures, she has written a caption, which says that these are pictures of a little art session of their daughter, Mehr Dhupia Bedi. Neha Dhupia’s fans and followers on Instagram are feeling delighted with this post, and have expressed it in its comment section.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi just became art canvases for their daughter, Mehr Dhupia Bedi. In the pictures posted by Neha Dhupia, the couple is seen feeling elated about getting painted on, by their daughter. Along with the pictures, Neha Dhupia wrote a caption, that says that ‘no paper was wasted during this art session,’ and that Mehr Dhupia Bedi 'spreferred canvas, are her ‘mama’s hands and daddy’s face.’

As soon as the Action Replayy actor posted these pictures, her fans and followers began expressing their delight in the comment section. Calling the moment cute and adorable, they sent their love in the comment section. Take a look at some of the comments on Neha Dhupia's Instagram post.

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia's daughter, Mehr, turned two and a half years old in May 2021. The couple often shares pictures with their daughter and even Instagram reels that they make with her, all of which, get a lot of adorable comments from their fans. Here is one such reel, that was shared by Neha Dhupia.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s work front

Neha Dhupia's film, A Thursday, which also stars Yami Gautam and Atul Kulkarni, is currently filming. The film is being directed by Behzad Khambata and is slated to release this year. She is also going to star in the upcoming film, Sanak, alongside Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Rukmini Maitra. On the other hand, Angad Bedi was last seen in the ZEE5 web series, Mum Bhai, which came out in November 2020.

Promo Image Source: Neha Dhupia Instagram

