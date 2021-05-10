Neha Dhupia Shares 'many Moods Of Loving' Angad Bedi On Their Third Wedding Anniversary

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi celebrate their third wedding anniversary on May 10, 2021. On this occasion, Neha took to Instagram to drop a sweet wish for her husband. Sharing multiple pictures, she said that those were “many moods of loving him.” Take a look at Neha Dhupia’s Instagram post below.

Neha Dhupia pens a heartwarming note for Angad Bedi on their 3rd anniversary

Neha shared multiple pictures of the couple lying on the grass. In those pictures, they flashed smiles, made funny expressions and in many of them, Neha was seen plating a kiss on Angad’s forehead. Neha wore a white shirt whereas, Angad wore a dark grey sleeveless hoodie.

She penned a heartwarming note in her caption that read, “The many moods of loving you my love ... I wish we were together, I wish we were nt isolated , I wish I could hold you , I wish we could lie down under the shade of a big tree and talk about sweet nothing ... i wish I could watch our baby girl jump on you with uncontrollable excitement... I wish for so much but then again all I wish for is for you and everyone , everywhere to be healthy and happy. Happy anniversary my love ... see you on the other side ... stronger #thistooshallpass” along with red heart emojis.

Angad Bedi dropped a comment on her post by writing, “One more week!!! Just hang in there my love.” Celebrities and friends such as Tahira Kashyap, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Saba Pataudi, Apoorva Mehta, Shaheen Abbas, Sophie Choudry and others were left in awe with her post and dropped several comments. Have a look below.

Angad Bedi's wedding anniversary wish for Neha Dhupia

On the other hand, Angad also dropped a sweet wish for Neha by sharing some pictures of the couple from their wedding. In his caption, he wrote, “Not the right time for any celebration.But since we completed 3 years today as man and wife..And yet we are isolated in two different towns away from each other. The hope of seeing you and mehr someday very soon brings a smile on my face in these trying times. Happy 3 my love.. here is too many more godwilling @nehadhupia #10thmay”. In response, Neha wrote, “Uff u have my heart , always and forever @angadbedi.”

