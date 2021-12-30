Neha Dhupia Shares Throwback Pics To Flaunt Her Outfit From Vicky-Katrina's Sangeet

Neha Dhupia took to her social media to share throwback pictures from the time she attended Bollywood star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding in Jaipur earlier this month. The actor attended the grand ceremony with her husband actor Angad Bedi and had earlier shared snaps of her from the couple's Mehendi ceremony. For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9 in a private ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur District, Rajasthan.

Neha Dhupia shares throwback pics from Sangeet ceremony

Taking to her Instagram on December 30, Neha Dhupia shared multiple posts from Vicky-Katrina's sangeet ceremony to flaunt her traditional outfit. The actor opted for a black kaftan outfit with smile makeup for the occasion. She also posted a video of her outfit transition and revealed that she danced the night away at her 'yaar ki shaadi'. She wrote, ''Mere yaar ki shaadi thi … #latepost of the most fun sangeet i have attended … had my dancing shoes on #vickat #ootd @sureenachowdhri @sangeetaboochra @amrapalijewels ✨''

Furthermore, she shared a glimpse at her mehendi by writing, ''Spot #Angad in the frame 😜😍… mere yaar ki shaadi thi 💖🎉 … #latepost #ootd @sureenachowdhri @sangeetaboochra @aasthasharma @iammanisha … for the love of #vicky and #katrina ❤️''

As mentioned earlier, the 41-year-old had earlier shared throwback pictures from the couple's mehendi ceremony where she sported a green traditional attire. She shared the pictures with the caption, ''Nache munde da 💃…. Nache kudi di … 💃 It was the most fun #mehendi … moments before we coloured our palms and danced the night away to the dhol.. yes there was a shoe change half way thru 😜… #ootd @punitbalanaofficial @karishma.joolry … styled by @aasthasharma @iammanisha @wardrobist #mereyaarkishaadi … @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09 we love you with all our heart ❤️…''

More on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding

The duo kicked off their pre-wedding ceremonies on December 7 with a Haldi ceremony and enjoyed Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies on December 8. They tied the knot as per Hindu rituals on December 9 and checked out from the hotels the next day with the guests. The wedding venue was situated on the outskirts of Ranthambore National Park and is three hours away from Jaipur airport.

Image: Instagram/@nehadhupia