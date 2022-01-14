Neha Dhupia Shares Unseen Glamourous Pics From Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Wedding; See

Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram account on Friday and gave her fans and followers some unseen glimpses into Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's big wedding. The duo's special day was the talk of the town and fans eagerly waited to get a sneak-peak into the royal affair. Dhupia posted some unseen pictures from the wedding that also featured her husband Angad Bedi, Mini Mathur, director Karishma Kohli, and Kabir Khan.

Neha Dhupia treats fans with unseen pictures

The first picture Dhupia shared saw her along with her husband in traditional attire as rose petals fell down on them. The duo both wore sunglasses and smiled from ear to ear. Neha Dhupia showed off her Mehendi as she wore an elegant outfit with hints of cream, gold, and maroon. Angad Bedi on the other hand was seen in a gold kurta. She also shared some glimpses of Mini Mathur, director Karishma Kohli among others, who all stunned in ethnic wear.

Kabir Khan, who is currently making headlines for his work in Ranveer Singh's latest sports drama 83 also featured in the pictures and was seen in a black and gold kurta. Dhupia captioned the images, "#throwback … #baraati s be like 😍 … for the love of #Vicky and #katrina" Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9, 2021, and recently completed one month as a married couple.

Have a look at pictures from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding here

This is not the first time Dhupia has shared pictures from the much-loved couple's wedding and recently posted pictures of her outfit from their Mehendi ceremony. She was seen in a traditional outfit with shades of green and added matching jewellery. She also gave some details about the ceremony as she mentioned they 'danced the night away' and called the night the 'most fun'. She wrote, "Nache munde da 💃…. Nache kudi di … 💃 It was the most fun #mehendi … moments before we coloured our palms and danced the night away to the dhol.. yes there was a shoe change half way thru."

Image: Instagram/@nehadhupia