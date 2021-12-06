Neha Dhupia Sheds Light On Postpartum Depression, Encourages New-moms To 'talk About It'

With the increasing awareness about mental health, understanding of postpartum depression has also become necessary, and actor Neha Dhupia completely agrees with the same. Postpartum depression is referred to the depression that mothers face after childbirth. Shedding light on the same, Bollywood diva Neha Dhupia recently opened up on the importance of talking about postpartum depression and encourage mothers to address the issue without any hesitation.

Neha Dhupia welcomed her second baby with her husband Angad Bedi earlier in October. Ever since the actor was pregnant for the second time, she has been working on encouraging women and also finding more roles for moms-to-be. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Neha Dhupia talked about the sensitive issue of postpartum depression and the tendency of mothers to neglect it.

Neha Dhupia encourages moms to talk about postpartum depression

The Sanak star said how depression faced by new moms is neglected in society. Whether the mothers are busy and preoccupied to address it or are told the anxiety is due to the hormones mixed with emotions. Neha Dhupia further shed light on the importance of talking about depression and said the mothers need to talk about it if they are going through it in order to get their life back. She further asserted there is nothing wrong in wanting to do the things the mothers were doing before pregnancy. She also shared how mothers are the most neglected people after giving birth to a baby.

Neha Dhupia shares her own experience of dealing with depression after giving birth

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their first child, Mehr, back in 2018. The couple became parents to their second one earlier this year. Talking about her own experience, the 41-year-old said she addressed the depression differently after going into pregnancy for the second time as she had already dealt with it. Neha further stressed how the family members or everyone around the new mother needs to be more conscious and understand what she goes through. The actor also quipped how a new mom should never stop loving herself as self-love is the biggest thing about being a mother.

