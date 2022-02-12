Last Updated:

Neha Dhupia Spills The Beans On What Inspired Her To Portray Pregnant Cop In 'A Thursday'

Neha Dhupia is set to essay the role of a pregnant police officer in the upcoming film, 'A Thursday', which will premiere on February 17 via Disney+ Hotstar.

Neha Dhupia is set to essay the role of a no-nonsense cop in the upcoming hostage drama, A Thursday, whose recently released trailer has created a massive buzz on social media. Also starring Yami Gautam, Dimple Kapadia, and Atul Kulkarni among others in pivotal roles, the film showcases Neha as ACP Catherine Alvarez, who fights against all odds to safeguard 16 children from a hostage situation. 

The actor recently spoke about what inspired her to take on this role, while also reminiscing her shooting journey amid undergoing her second pregnancy. According to ANI reports, Neha quipped that right before she started working on the film, she saw the show Hit and Run, which has a character called Tali, who's pregnant. The actor quipped that she drew 'huge relatability' from the show as far as that character was concerned. 

Neha Dhupia reveals what inspired her to play pregnant cop

“I think at that point while I was shooting, right before that I was watching this show called ‘Hit and Run’, starring Lior Raz, and there’s a character called Tali, who’s pregnant and you know, after the first two scenes, you start living her life, like you live all the other characters, as well.” Neha quipped. 

She further continued, "The show was a hit and there was a huge relatability for me as far as that character was concerned. We didn’t go over the top with the pregnancy." The film marks Neha's first project after welcoming her second child with husband and actor Angad Bedi. 

Neha Dhupia also spoke about how she kept her reference point more towards being a cop rather than her physicality as she was naturally pregnant at that time, fitting the role she was essaying. She continued about how undergoing pregnancy impacted her performance and stated, "This is my second time and you don’t change as a person. It is a little tough. It is uncomfortable. It’s beautiful. What you’re going through."

Directed and co-written by Behzad Khambata, A Thursday is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on February 17, 2022. The film also stars Raj Sharma, Maya Sarao, Karanvir Sharma, Kalyanee Mulay and others in key roles. 

