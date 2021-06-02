Neha Dhupia Supports Naomi Osaka For Disclosing Mental Health Issues, Says 'thank You'

On June 1, 2021, Women's Tennis Association's No. 1 player, Naomi Osaka revealed to the world that she was facing mental health issues since 2018. This sparked a conversation among the Twitter community with people sharing their mixed reactions. Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia too took to her social media handles to share her opinion on Osaka's confession.

Neha Dhupia tweeted that she fully supported Naomi Osaka's decision. She told the young tennis player that she appreciated her for opening up and revealing her truth. She also put the hashtag, "It's Ok to not be ok". "For the ones suffering Reach out when you feel comfortable to speak. And for the rest may be a call to a friend/family/loved ones. Let them know u r there. This is the right time", she concluded.

Dhupia also took to her Instagram handle to share her support for Osaka's decision with her 4.6 million followers. She added a picture of Naomi donning a mask and looking up to the sky. "Thanks for speaking up for so many", Neha wrote.

#itsoknottobeok .. #NaomiOsaka thank you for speaking up about mental health n for so many out there. For the ones suffering Reach out when you feel comfortable to speak.And for the rest may be a call to a friend/family/loved ones.let them know u r there.This is the right time... pic.twitter.com/yQsyMhmY7G — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) June 2, 2021

Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open

For the unversed, Naomi Osaka tweeted a long note on June 1, 2021, confessing that she would not be playing at the French Open this year. She said that she was facing "long bouts of depression" since the US Open 2018, and added that she particularly felt uncomfortable speaking to the press.

The tennis star went on to apologise to the press and the organisers of the tournament in the note. Osaka stated that she was an introvert and would feel very anxious speaking in public. She then announced that she would be withdrawing herself from the competition.

Actor Raveena Tandon too supported Naomi and her message. Tandon retweeted Naomi's note and wrote, "In support. No one should be blackmailed or pressurised into doing something they don’t want to." Mohan Babu's daughter and actor Lakshmi Manchu too shared her opinion on Naomi Osaka's decision. She tweeted, "Take care of you first."

#respect. In support. No one should be blackmailed or pressurised into doing something they don’t want to. https://t.co/4U37apZUQ5 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 1, 2021

