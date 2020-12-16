Neha Dhupia Wishes Father On His Birthday, Shares Pictures Of Daughter Mehr And Him

Neha Dhupia on Friday took to her social media handle to wish father on his birthday. "Happy birthday pa @pdhupia ... we love you loads ... @mehrdhupiabedi wants a big piece of cake and lots of park time with her nanoooo," Neha wrote.

Sharing multiple pictures of her father Pradip Dhupia with Mehr, Neha's special wish for her father attracted many comments and likes. Actor and Neha's husband Angad Bedi also wrote, "Happy happy birthday @pdhupia ❤️❤️❤️❤️🎂🎂🎂 waheguru mehr kare always." [sic]

Recently, on November 18, Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi celebrated Mehr’s second birthday. Sharing a slew of adorable photographs, Neha also penned down a heart-warming caption for her daughter expressing how much she loves her. Take a look:

"little baby girl... may you always be curious, sing even if you don’t know the lyrics, dance like no one is watching, forever be eager to learn, chase butterflies, spread joy wherever you go, light up the room with your adorable smile and roar the loudest caus deep down you will always be our little simbaa! #happybirthday our doll @mehrdhupiabed"

Neha Dhupia recently got back on stage after the pandemic lockdown. Sharing the exciting news with fans, the star took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of her pictures dancing in the corner. The images are from a recent event attended by Neha Dhupia in Delhi. In the caption, Neha shared that she thought she would never get back on stage in 2020. However, it was like a dream come true for the star. She also quoted that she was 'happy to be back and secretly dancing in the wings'.

Rannvijay Singh gives Neha Dhupia an advantage to select her team's captain

Neha Dhupia feels 'blessed' as she visits Gurudwara with family on Sunday; see pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.