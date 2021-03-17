Neha Dhupia Wishes Rannvijay Singha On Birthday, Shares Pics Of 'great Time' On 'Roadies'

Neha Dhupia took to Instagram to wish her friend and Roadies co-judge, Rannvijay Singha, on March 16, 2021, on the occasion of the his birthday. Neha Dhupia used a few pictures from their time together at Roadies and used it as a testament to the wonderful time the two had spent in each others’ company. While wishing him a happy birthday, she also wished that the two would get the opportunity to spend more great times together. She also wished Rannvijay a life that was filled with laughter and happiness. The pictures she shared are shots takes behind the scenes while the two were shooting for Roadies.

Neha Dhupia's wish for Rannvijay

The first picture that Neha Dhupia shared showed herself and Rannvijay Singh Singha sharing a candid moment on the sets of Roadies. The two are seen sharing wide smiles and seem to be mid-conversation as Neha Dhupia is seen raising her hand to pat Rannvijay on his shoulders. The two are captured while twinning in matching black attire as they shared a moment together.

The next picture seems to be one that was captured at the moment following the first picture as the two continue to share a laugh together. The two seem to have found something that left them both stunned yet amused as they have a look of surprised laughter on their faces. The last picture in the collection is again a candid where the two are sharing a laugh while having a conversation. The pictures are a testimony to the wonderful times the two have spent together on the sets of Roadies.

Followers of Neha Dhupia reached out to wish Rannvijay Singh Singha on his birthday and showered their blessings on him. One fan commented saying that the pictures were a testimony to the friendship of the two and that he loved the pictures. Another said that Rannvijay's smile in the pictures was enough to brighten the day. Most of the comments were in the form of heart and the blessing hand emojis to show appreciation for the post. The post has received 153 comments and 50.5k likes as of now.

Roadies is a reality show that is centred around the youth of India. In it, the participants travel to different parts of the country and perform tasks that challenge their physical and mental strength. The person who is the strongest in terms of physical and emotional strength and is able to prove their integrity usually is crowned the victor of the show.

