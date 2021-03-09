Neha Dhupia's Dilemma Every Time She Has To Step Out Of The House: Fans Find It Relatable

Neha Dhupia recently added a couple of photos of herself in which she's chilling out while sipping something from a mug and even mentioned what happens to her every time when she plans to go out of the house. When her fans saw her post, they took to the comment section and stated how her situation was so ‘relatable’ while many of them complimented her on her looks.

When Neha Dhupia steps out of the house

Neha Dhupia recently took to her Instagram handle and shared these stunning photos of herself. In the first photo, she can be seen standing in an elegant pose wearing a vibrant apricot shade attire full of flair along with a pair of beautiful black footwear. She can also be seen sipping something from a black mug. In the next photo, she struck a different pose by flashing a stunning pout towards the camera. A whiteboard can also be seen next to her on which it was stated ‘I have nothing to wear’.

In the caption, she stated how she faces the same issue of not having anything to wear every time she has to step out of the house. She then added a laughing emoji next to it and also mentioned how it was a true story. The fans were astonished to see such mesmerizing Neha Dhupia’s photos and stated in the comments how beautiful she looked in her photos while many others stated how she looked like a doll. Many of the fans also mentioned how they could easily relate to Neha Dhupia's dilemma as even they face such problems while planning to go out of the house. Rest all others openly agreed to her post and mentioned how this was a problem faced by every girl. Have a look at some of the cute comments on Neha Dhupia’s Instagram post.

Neha Dhupia also added another ravishing post of herself in which she can be seen jumping with joy at the poolside in a classy black dress and boots. In the caption, she urged everyone to spread their wings and fly and added that they should at least try to fly. Her fans loved her photo and wished her a happy women’s day.

