Neha Kakkar: Bollywood Divas For Whom She Has Done Playback Singing

Neha Kakkar is among the most popular singers in the country. The playback singer has sung and produced several songs in Bollywood. The Indian Idol 11 judge is also quite popular for her distinctive style. Kakkar also recently performed with Aditya Narayan on Indian idol 11. Their performance was a rather romantic one and impressed the audience.

Throughout the years, Neha Kakkar has sung various songs with catchy tunes that have kept the listeners hooked. The audience is actually stoked for her releases. Let’s take a look at some of the Bollywood divas for whom Neha Kakkar has done playback singing.

Ek Toh Kam Zindagani

This song is from the movie Marjaavan. It stars Siddharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. The song Ek Toh Kam Zindagani is sung by Neha Kakkar and Yash Narvekar. The music video also features the swift moves of Nora Fatehi.

Garmi

Garmi is from the album of the movie Street Dancer 3D. The movie stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The song is sung by Badshah and Neha Kakkar. It has more than 150 million views on YouTube and is popular for its maddening tune.

O Saki Saki

This is from the album of the movie Batla House. The song is popular for its catchy hook. The movie stars John Abraham in the lead role. O Saki Saki is performed by Neha Kakkar and B Praak. Nora Fatehi is the dancer for this song.

Dheeme Dheeme

Dheeme Dheeme is a song from the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh. The movie stars Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. The song is sung by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar.

Aankh Marey

This popular song is from the movie Simmba. It stars Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan and is part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. This song is an all-time party number.

