Neha Kakkar Parties In Mauritius In The Most Unconventional Place; Pics Inside

Neha Kakkar is a popular singer who is a part of the judges panel in Indian Idol. She is an influential personality in part thought her body of work and in part through her social media presence, which has gotten her a strong fan following. She recently took to her Instagram to share a sneak peek from her current holiday. She has posted a set of videos of her having the time of her life at the Mauritius Airport. Read more about Neha Kakkar’s getaway.

Neha Kakkar's Mauritius vacation

Neha Kakkar was spotted at Mauritius Airport along with a number of people who can be spotted in her Instagram story. She is seen clicking some pictures with her fans while partying at the airport with some drinks. She also dances along with the music with her friends. She also captioned the videos with a sticker that stated, "Weekend Vides". Neha Kakkar has been in the headlines due to the rumours of her and Aditya Narayan’s relationship. Read more to know how the rumours started.

Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan

Aditya Narayan took to his Instagram to share a photo of him on the sets of Indian Idol. The popular singer struck a pose which indicates this hand-made heart is incomplete. He captioned the picture with “A part of my 💓”. This has created some questions amongst the fans and they have started assuming the reason behind Aditya Narayan’s post. They have been keen on implying that it is Neha Kakkar as the host and judges are rumoured to have a love connection. The fans have taken to their social media to express what they feel.

