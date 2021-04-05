Neha Kakkar Receives 'hand-written Note' From Rekha As Wedding Gift, Says 'won My Heart'

Veteran actress Rekha who recently appeared on the singing reality show Indian Idol 12 as a special guest, gifted a handwritten note to singer Neha Kakkar. The singer who is one of the judges on the show felt blessed to receive love and warmth from the iconic actress. Neha took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from the 'priceless moment' along with a heartfelt note while mentioning the letter she received from the legendary actress.

Rekha blesses Neha Kakkar with a hand-written note

In the hand-written note, Rekha congratulated Neha for her wedding to Rohanpreet Singh and blessed the newly-married couple. Apart from giving her the handwritten note, the veteran actress also gifted her a beautiful pink saree. Rekha helped Neha to drape the saree on stage while sending her wishes to the couple. "Queen of Hearts won My Heart!!! Not because she gave Me “ #NehuPreet Ki Shadi Ka Shagun” but because of How She Is!!!! And When I saw her DANCING... Must say I’ve never seen anything like that ever in my life!!!! Also, I kept looking at her throughout the day, Beauty Queen #Rekha Ji I’m Your Fan Forever Now!!!!," Neha captioned the heart-warming post.

Neha's husband and singer Rohanpreet Singh who makes it a point to pour in his heart below her posts thanked Rekha for her adorable wishes and credited his 'Queen' for all the love and blessings the two have been receiving since the time they got hitched. "Wowww How Sweet of Rekha Mam!! This is All Because Of You My Queen!! God Bless Both the Beautiful souls in the frame," wrote Rohanpreet.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married in October 2020. They have also worked together in two singles – Khayaal Rakhya Kar and Nehu Da Vyaah. Meanwhile, Rekha is not the only guest who congratulated Neha on her wedding. Recently, another legendary actress Neetu Kapoor who also showered her blessings on Neha and Rohanpreet while offering a small token of love from the actress and late actor Rishi Kapoor. Meanwhile, Neha Kakkar recently released her music video called Marjaneya on 18th March. The music video featured the real-life husband and wife Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik. Neha Kakkar's video has crossed 30 million views currently on Youtube.

