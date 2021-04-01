Neha Kakkar Receives Stunning Kanjeevaram Saree From Rekha, See Pics

Singer Neha Kakkar was blessed on the sets of singing reality show Indian Idol 12 recently after veteran actor Rekha gifted the newly married a beautiful pink saree. Pictures surfaced on social media where Rekha is seen helping Neha drape the stunning Kanjeevaram silk saree.

According to the reports, Neha was overwhelmed on the sets when she received this gift from Rekha. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married in October 2020. They have also worked together in two singles – Khayaal Rakhya Kar and Nehu Da Vyaah.

Neha Kakkar's latest music video

Neha Kakkar recently released her music video called Marjaneya on 18th March. The music video featured the real-life husband and wife Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik. Neha Kakkar's video has crossed 30 million views currently on Youtube. This was the first appearance of Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik on screen after their stint in a popular reality TV show in which Rubina emerged as the winner.

Apart from this, Neha Kakkar also unveiled the unplugged version of her song, Matlabi Yariyan, from the Parineeti Chopra and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer, The Girl On The Train. The film released on Netflix on February 26, 2021, and received mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike. The Girl On The Train follows the story of how an alcoholic woman gets trapped in her husband's vicious plot.

Neha also teamed up with singer Guru Randhawa for another song titled Aur Pyaar Karna Hai. The track is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and the music directed by Sachet-Parampara. While the lyrics are penned by Sayeed Quadri, the video of the song is directed by Arvindr Khaira.