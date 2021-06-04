Neha Kakkar Reminisces Her Uttarakhand Vacation, Calls It 'beauty At Its Best'

Singing sensation Neha Kakkar visited her hometown Uttarakhand back in the month of April this year and ever since then, the star has been sharing an array of photos while enjoying the picturesque view of the beautiful place. Be it enjoying sunshine amid greenery or posing in front of a scenic mountain view and clear blue skies, her vacations picture has evoked wanderlust in the hearts of many. Now, once again on Friday morning, the Kala Chashma singer posted another throwback video reminiscing about her visit to Uttarakhand.

Neha Kakkar misses Uttarakhand

In the clip shared by her, Neha can be seen relaxing on a log of wood by a beautiful lake. Donning a casual blue t-shirt paired with comfy trousers, the singer enjoys the cool breeze as the camera captures her. Neha shared the clip by coupling it with one of favourite mellow songs, Hawayein and said, “Yeh Jagah aur Uspe Yeh Gaana(This place and this song)…. Beauty at its Best!! By the way.. Good Morning!!”. Check out the clip shared by Neha Kakkar below:

As soon as the post surfaced on the photo-sharing application, Neha Kakkar’s husband Rohanpreet Singh was quick to respond to it. Rohanpreet is known to drop adorable comments on his wife’s social media posts. This time he said, “Ye Jagah aur Tum = Heaven (This place and you = Heaven)”. Meanwhile, fans flooded the comment section of the post with red heart emoticons. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Previously, in another post, the singer hailed Uttarakhand as the ‘most beautiful place’. While doing so, the star also wished for everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible, so that people become free to travel once again and visit the state to enjoy its beauty. “Everything should be fine as soon as possible,” she wrote in her note. Take a look at the post here:

Humara #Uttarakhand Sabse Sundar!!!! Hey Bhagwan Sabko Jald Vaccine lag jaaye aur Phir Sab Aakar, Yahan Ki Khoobsurti Dekhein..

Yahan Ka bhi aur Poore Bharat ka bhi Rozgar Shuru Ho Jaaye Wapis, Sab Phir se Acha Ho Jaaye Jald se Jald

(Image: Neha Kakkar's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.