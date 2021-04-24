Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh Share Celebratory Posts Marking 6 Months Of Their Wedding

Singer couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh took to Instagram and shared celebratory posts while marking six months of their marriage. The Dilbar singer shared a bunch of beautiful pictures of the two completely in love with each other. Calling Rohanpreet the ‘best husband ever,' Neha praised how he makes her fall in love with him each day.

Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh celebrate six months of wedding

While penning the heart-warming post, Neha wrote, “Every Single Day He Wins My Heart. He makes me fall in love with myself even more... Everyday! He says he loves me more than I love him but I wanna say I love him a lil more! Hehe.. @rohanpreetsingh You’re Genuinely The Best Husband Ever!! I’m really lucky!! Happy 6 Months My Lifeyyyy!!!” Rohanpreet, who never misses a chance to express his love for his wife in the comment section, was quick to reply, “I Love You My Wifey!" along with several heart-shaped emoticons.

In a separate post, Rohanpreet also extended his wishes to his wife on the special day and shared his phone’s wallpaper that consists of the adorable picture of the couple hugging each other. While thanking Neha for choosing him as her soul mate, he wrote, “Hey guys Today I wanna share my Wallpaper with you all and this girl in the wallpaper I don’t have words to describe How Beautiful This Girl Is... In and Out both!! She is a Creator, Like how God created this world, similarly, She Created My World, OUR World and It's so beautiful! Still can’t believe She’s Mine. She’s the one that I Can’t live without. I wanna say “Thank You” for Every Single Thing You brought into my life and HEY MY PERSON Happy 6 Months to Us!! My Wifey @nehakakkar.”

The couple got married last year in October. They had met in August while shooting for her music video Nehu Da Vyah. Since then they started dating each other until finally, Rohanpreet proposed to Neha. Meanwhile, on Valentine’s Day this year, Rohanpreet got a special tattoo for Neha, which read ‘Nehu’s man’. Sharing the picture of the tattoo, she wrote, “My Valentine gave me the Best Gift Ever!!!! Itnaaaa Pyaar (so much love) Baby??? I asked him baby Pain hua hoga (did it pain)? He replied: Not at all, I kept singing Your Songs Nehu Babu @rohanpreetsingh Yes You’re #NehusMan and I’m Yours Now and Forever!!!! Love You The Most Babyyyy!!!! Happy Valentines Day Dear #NeHearts.”

(Image credit: nehakakkar/ Instagram)

