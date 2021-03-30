Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh Share Colourful Pics From First Holi After Wedding

Singer Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, who got married last year in October, recently celebrated their first Holi together. The singer took to Instagram and shared pictures from the happening celebrations that showed the family members and the two singers smearing colours on each other's faces. The colourful clips also showed Rohanpreet splashing water on others.

Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh's first Holi together

The video begins with Neha Kakar wishing her fans a "very happy Holi on behalf of her family." Followed by this, she can be seen trying her hands on the delectable gujias while joking that she has gained a lot of weight while hogging on gujia but, it does not matter to her because it's Holi. The singer looked beautiful in a pastel pink traditional suit with plain dupatta and on the other hand her husband looks handsome in a white plain kurta pajama and dark pink bandhani dupatta along with scream colour turban to compliment his looks. "Happy Holi from Our Family to Yours!! Stay Happy, Spread Love!! #NehuPreet ki Pehli Holi!!!!" her husband was the first one to comment below the post and wrote, "Best Holi."In another post, the Saki Saki singer shared pictures from the Holi party where she can be seen posing with the water guns while aiming at the camera.



Rohanpreet Singh also shared similar pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Yayyyyy Happy Holi From All of Us To All of You!!! P.S. #NehuPreet Ki First Holi!! ðŸ¥°Thank You Nehu and Family." The couple had earlier kick-started the pre-Holi celebrations with family. Neha had shared a video on Instagram where she could be seen grooving to the song Tera Suit in a swimming pool with her husband, Rohanpreet Singh, and brother Tony Kakkar. For the unversed, the couple tied the knot in October 2020. They got married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in Delhi.

(Image credit: Instagram)