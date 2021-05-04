Neha Kakkar Shares A Rare Photo Of Her Childhood, Says 'Struggle Is Real'

Singer Neha Kakkar took to Instagram to share a rare photo of her childhood. In the photo, Neha can be seen singing on a stage and her brother Tony Kakkar can be seen sitting close to their mother. Neha Kakkar shared another photo with it and credited the person who shared the photo and expressed her gratitude.

Neha Kakkar shares a rare photo of her childhood

Neha Kakkar took to Instagram to share a photo of her childhood. Neha Kakkar wrote about her struggles and how she is proud of her family. In the caption, she wrote, “You can clearly see here How Small/Little I was when I started singing! And Not just Me, You can see @tonykakkar Bhaiyu too here, sitting ahead of Maa! And Papa sitting next to them. They say these days na the ‘Struggle is Real’ well in our case it Actually is Real. We Kakkar’s are a Proud Family!”.

Talking about another photo, she said, “Btw when you swipe right, you’ll see the current picture of mine with a Beautiful Man, He’s the one who handed us over this Most Beautiful Picture of my life. Thank You Sir Aapne Yeh Most Precious Picture Humein deke Mujhe aur bhi zyada mehnat Karne Ki Shakti De Di! (Thank you for giving us this precious photo which has inspired me to work harder and has provided me more energy)”. Take a look at Neha Kakkar’s post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Neha Kakkar’s post. Several users expressed their love with emojis while one of the users called her “Most talented star of Bollywood”. Some users also wrote that Neha Kakkar’s story inspired them. Check out some of the comments below.

Neha Kakkar’s social media presence

Neha Kakkar is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her daily life. Recently, she shared a photo with her husband Rohanpreet Singh. The couple recently completed their six months of marriage so Neha shared a photo and wrote a lovely message for Rohanpreet. She wrote, “Every single Day He wins My heart. He makes me fall in love with myself even more… Everyday. He says he loves me more than I love him but I wanna say I love him a lil more! Hehe.. @rohanpreetsingh You’re Genuinely The Best Husband Ever!! I’m really lucky!! Happy 6 Months My Lifeyyyy”. Take a look at Neha Kakkar’s post below.

