Neha Kakkar Shares Clip From A Backstage Footage From Her Wedding With Rohanpreet Singh

Singer Neha Kakkar took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 09, 2021, to surprise fans by sharing a throwback video from her wedding day that is truly unmissable. Neha Kakkar shared a backstage video from her wedding with Rohanpreet Singh and penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have gone on to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neha Kakkar shared a short video where she can be seen practising and playing a song on the Ukulele to surprise her husband. In the video, Neha is seen dressed in her beautiful red bridal lehenga and is singing the song 'Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai'. Neha is seen asking the people surrounding her at the end of the video if she was able to play the musical instrument well and if it was in tune with her song.

Along with the video, the actor penned a note revealing details about the same. She wrote, “Backstage Rehearsal from my Own Wedding!! 🥰🥰🙈 Don’t really know how to play Ukulele, Just wanted to give Him a Surprise.. 🤴🏻♥️ Thank Youuuu @deepakramola buddy for capturing this precious moment ♥️ #NehuDiaries”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Neha shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users lauded the actor’s vocals, while some went all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “Super talented @nehakakkar”. Another user wrote, “this song just melts my heart”. Rohanpreet Singh also left a sweet comment on the post. He wrote, “The Most Beautiful Surprise Ever!! Love You Zindagi”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Recently Rohanpreet Singh, Neha Kakkar's husband, planned a wonderful birthday surprise for her. He hired a crew to put up pink and black balloons around their home. Her family and even her followers surprised her with cakes, gifts, and roses. For her birthday, she donned a black jumpsuit with sheer puffed sleeves. It was her first birthday after getting married, she wrote. She stated that this was the finest birthday she had ever had. She referred to her husband Rohanpreet as her "prince charming" and thanked him for the surprise. While cutting the cakes, she also took a few shots with him of all the birthday decorations. Take a look.

Image; Neha Kakkar Instagram

