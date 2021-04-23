Neha Kakkar Shares Her Workout Video As She Decides To Lose Her ‘lockdown Weight’

Neha Kakkar always keeps her fans and followers posted with what she is up to through her Instagram feed. The singer has now decided to lose some of her "lockdown weight" and shared a workout video on the social media platform. Scroll along and take a look at the video and what she has to say about it.

Neha Kakkar shares workout video as she decides to lose her "lockdown weight"

The video shared by Neha Kakkar featured her doing a set of push-ups with her car as support, followed by which she was seen jogging in her parking area. For her workout, Neha chose a combination of a black crop top, with a pair of black bermuda shorts and white sneakers. The video also had a few pictures added at the end, while Neha added the text, "Time to lose those kilos, I’ve put on" on the video.

In her caption she added, “Time to lose those Kilos that I’ve put on During Lockdown! Let’s see if I’m able to” followed by the hashtags #NehuDiaries #NehaKakkar #ReelItFeelIt and #GirlsLikeYou, which is the song that she added to her reels. The post has already received over 578k likes since Neha shared it. It also has a series of comments by her fans and family who are motivating the singer, to achieve her goals. Neha’s husband, Rohanpreet, who is often seen supporting the singer through it all, also had a loving comment under the post. He wrote, "Come Onnnn!!!! You can do it My Girl You know na? “Nothing is Impossible for YOU” My Queen". Take a look at the screenshot of some of the comments on Neha Kakkar's post below.

Neha Kakkar on the work front

The actor has recently sung the songs Ashleel, Phone Mein and Akhiyan for the movie Tuesday & Fridays, which released in theatres on February 18, 2021. She also voiced the song Matlabi Yariyaan, which had lyrics written by Kumaar for the Netflix movie The Girl On The Train, starring Parineeti Chopra. The singer’s latest music video was Marjaneya, which was composed by Rajat Nagpal and had lyrics by Babbu, it featured the couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, and released on March 18, 2021.

Promo Image Source: Neha Kakkar’s Instagram

